LeBlanc Denied Life Estate
By:
Ed Barber
Sunday, August 27, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
In the latest round of court proceedings Herman LeBlanc learned the judge will not enforce an unwritten "life estate" agreement he had with his four children to live at his home on Lake Memphremagog in Newport Center. Superior Court Judge Robert Bent ruled the life estate clause was removed in 1996 shortly after LeBlanc divided three properties into four quarterly shares for his children. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
Category: