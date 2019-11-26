Lessons to be Learned in Tough Season For the Football Falcons

At the start of any given athletic team’s season, hope springs eternal.

It’s a clean slate, a new beginning, a chance for a fresh start.

For the 2019 North Country football team, they had hopes of building off of a strong 2018 campaign that had the team hosting an opening round playoff game.

The team would lose that game, but there was reason to be optimistic about the next season.

When 2019’s season finally came around, it seemed like everywhere the Falcons turned something would be standing in their path to success.

The main culprit in holding the boys in blue back were the injuries.

Not a single game went by without somebody getting hurt and missing some time, whether it would be the remainder of the game, the next game, or even more time than that.

No matter how often or how hard the injury bug hit, and in a game a like football you expect there to be some injuries, the North Country kids never hung their heads, never whined, and never gave up, even if that meant going out on the field knowing that the game’s outcome was out of their hands.

We caught up with head coach Lonnie Wade to talk a little bit about the season, the lessons that could be learned, and a little more.

