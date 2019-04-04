LGK invests $1.7M to create 1,300 high-quality child care space

Let’s Grow Kids (LGK) announced Thursday morning its the second round of Make Way for Kids projects. Launched in 2018, Make Way for Kids is supported by generous donors in Vermont and nationwide. The program includes grantmaking and expert coaching for child care professionals to help increase the availability and quality of early care and learning programs for Vermont’s children. In its first two years, Make Way for Kids will invest more than $1.7 million to help create 1,300 high-quality child care spaces across Vermont. The 2019 projects are spread across 10 Vermont counties and include brand new home- and center-based child care programs as well program expansions and quality improvement work.

The announcement was made at Ascension Childcare, Inc, in Shelburne.

Most people know Let’s Grow Kids for its communications and advocacy work calling for increased public investments in high-quality, affordable child care. This announcement highlights another major piece of our work which involves partnering with and investing in local communities across Vermont to build a high-quality child care system. Our Make Way for Kids program, made possible by generous philanthropic support from individuals and foundations, is creating immediate, tangible change for today’s Vermont families.

About Let’s Grow Kids: Let’s Grow Kids is a statewide movement to make Vermont the best place to raise a family and our mission is to ensure affordable access to high-quality child care for all Vermont families by 2025. We work with business, education and health care leaders, elected officials and local communities to build a high-quality child care system and our network of over thirty thousand supporters includes dedicated volunteers who advocate for increased public investment in child care to make it affordable for all Vermont families.