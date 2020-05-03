Local Athletes Talk About Ongoing Issues With VSCS

While the vote to potentially shut down three of the campuses in the Vermont State College System, Northern Vermont University (NVU) at Lyndon and Johns, as well as the Randolph campus of Vermont Technical College (VTC) has been tabled for now, students that are currently enrolled in one of these three schools, or are slated to start their college careers this fall, have been given a bit a reprieve.

We reached out to a few students in Orleans County, TJ Santaw, who is currently a student at NVU-Lyndon, and Brett Roy who is scheduled to join Santaw at Lyndon in the fall.

They spoke about the up and down week that started with uncertainty and ended with a ray of hope for now was for them.

To find out what they had to say, see the Express on 5-4-2020.