Local Charged Man With Assault & Robbery

Acting Police Chief Travis R. Bingham reports the Newport Police Department charged Dontay Canada, 37, of Newport with assault and robbery, giving false information to law enforcement, lewd and lascivious conduct and being a habitual offender.

At about 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Newport Police heard a female screaming near Main Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a distraught young woman with hand and arm abrasions and a human bite mark on her left and right hands. She told officers that Canada, who was across the parking lot, had allegedly assaulted her and demanded money. Police said that several witnesses reported that they allegedly saw Canada assault the victim and heard him yell at her. He is currently out on bail for two separate cases with charges including: resisting arrest, simple assault on a protected professional, assault-aggravated with a deadly weapon and unlawful trespass of a occupied residence.

According to police, Canada has six prior felony charges. He will be arraigned on Monday, April 6 at the Orleans County Superior Court.