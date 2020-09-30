Local Couple Looking for More Services Locally

September 30, 2004 is always in mind for Betty Barrett of Newport Center. That was the day her son, Michael “Guido” Narducci, died by suicide. Now her life’s mission along her husband (Chris) is to help anyone suffering from depression. The Barretts would like to have specialized safe rooms at area locations that offer assistance including written materials, and even public areas, like benches where people can sit and chat.

See the full story in Thursday's Express...