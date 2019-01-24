Local Restaurant Offering Free Food To Federal Workers

In response to the partial government shutdown, a local restaurant is offering free food to federal employees.

Jane McIntyre, the owner of Jane's Café on Route 5 in Derby Line, started the free food offer a couple of weeks ago. On Thursday, she stressed that she couldn't take credit for the idea. McIntyre explained a Derby Line resident whom she would not identify brought the idea to her and donated money for the cause.

"It's there for as long as we need it," McIntyre said of the donation. "If we run out, we'll add to it for as long as it takes." (Read more in he Newport Daily Express)

