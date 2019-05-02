Local Teams Shine at Lyndon-Hosted Track Meet

LYNDON CENTER–The North Country, Craftsbury Academy, and Lake Region track and field teams were in action on Wednesday at a meet hosted by Lyndon Institute.

All three schools had a very strong showing at the event.

The North Country girls were heads and shoulders above the rest of the rest of the competition, as their 169 was tops on the day, 45 points higher than the second place team.

The LR girls placed third with a score of 38.

On the boys side NCU was a mere 8 points behind first place Lyndon with a score of 96.

Once again the Rangers would finish in third place, this time with 60 total points.

Craftsbury took home fourth (18) in the girls side and fifth (24) in the boys side.

For more, see the Express on 5-3-19.