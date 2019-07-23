Local Women Shine at State Softball Tournament

The Vermont Women’s Class E and D State Softball Tournament was held over the weekend at Gardner Park.

On Saturday the conditions were brutal with high temperatures and high humidity levels, but that didn’t stop the two divisions from soldiering on through the conditions.

Sunday morning saw intermittent rain showers before the weather system eventually moved out from the area, giving way to sunny skies and milder conditions than on Saturday.

Two local teams, Paquette’s in the Class D division and Jay Village Inn (JVI) in the Class

E division both had very solid outings.

Paquette’s would qualify for the national ASA tournament with their second place finish, while JVI was able to take home the state championship.

For more, see the Express on 7-24-19.