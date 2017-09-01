Local Wrecker Operators off to Houston  

A local towing company is sending two flatbed wreckers and two drivers to the Houston, Texas area to help with Hurricane Harvey cleanup efforts.

Bob Montminy, owner of B&B Towing and Recovery in Brownington said Daniel Blair and Jay Wesson II left with the trucks Wednesday afternoon. They will be in the Houston area for a minimum of 14 working days. However, their time might be extended.

“They’re two of our more experienced operators,” explained Montminy, on how he chose Blair and Wesson to take the trip. Both have emergency medical service training. Blair is also a member of the Orleans Fire Department. “They have other skills other than just towing.”