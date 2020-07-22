Lost Hiker Rescued In Jay By US Border Patrol Agents

JAY- Emergency responders rescued a 36-year-old Barndstead, New Hampshire woman from a Northeast Kingdom tail Tuesday.

State police said Rachael Sylvia walked off the Long Trail and became unaware of her whereabouts.

The Vermont State Police, the United States Border Patrol, the Jay Fire Department and the Missisquoi Ambulance Service responded to the area. US Border Patrol Agents located Sylvia on steep terrain in the dark. The Agents and members of the Jay Fire Department led the hiker out of the woods to safety.

The hiker did not need medical attention.