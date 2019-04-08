Lots Of Challenges In This State
By:
Ed Barber
Monday, April 8, 2019
NEWPORT, VT
Governor Phil Scott attended a recent legislative breakfast in Newport City, at the Eastside Restaurant. He focused on the same themes stressed while campaigning for office last year. Improve the economy, make Vermont affordable, and provide for the disadvantaged. Following remarks by Senator John Rodgers and Representatives Mike Marcotte and Paul Lefebvre the podium was open for a question and answer session. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
