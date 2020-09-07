Lowell Man Accused of Burglarizing Home, Pointing Gun at Resident

A Lowell man who was held without bail over the weekend is due in court today to answer charges of burglary, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and violation of conditions of release.

Edward Rose, 30, was on conditions of release for past felony charges stemming from an incident in August that include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and careless or negligent operation of a vehicle.

According to police, in this case Rose was believed to have forced entry into a residence through a locked front door and proceeded to point a firearm in the direction of the homeowner while making life threatening comments.

Police allege that Rose left the residence and while still making threatening comments, pointed his firearm in the air and fired two rounds before fleeing on foot.

Further investigation revealed Rose already had active court ordered conditions of release prohibiting him from contact with the victim and from being at the victim’s residence. Rose was transported to the State Police Barracks in Derby where he was processed. He was lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility where he remains, held without bail.