Lowell Man Dies In Morning Crash

A Lowell man died from injuries he sustained in a three-vehicle-crash Tuesday morning. State police identified the man as 66-year-old Craig Sears who was driving a 2012 Mittsubishi Galant.

Trooper Pohlman wrote in a press release that around 8:38 a.m., the Vermont State Police responded to the crash at the Intersection of Routes 58 and 100 in Lowell. Initial investigation revealed that Michaela Dizazzo, 26, of Lowell was driving a 2017 Ford Edge that crossed Route 100 from Hazen’s Notch Road. Sears’ vehicle struck Dizazzo’s vehicle. Upon impact,

Dizazzo’s vehicle collided into a 2011 Kenworth Tractor Trailer operated by Brian Wright, 40, of Burlington, and Sears’ vehicle went off the road.

State police said that Sears, was unconscious when emergency medical services arrived on scene. He was transported to North Country Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

Dizazzo sustained minor injuries. Wright was not injured.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.