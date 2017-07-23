LRUHS Board Considers Hiring SRO
By:
Ed Barber
Sunday, July 23, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
In response to increase behavioral issues amongst a portion of the student body, Lake Region UHS's board is debating whether to hire a School Resource Officer. The duties of said officer is focused on education, counseling, and other forms of non-law enforcement duties. Monies have been appropriated in the current year's budget in the event the board accepts the administration's proposal. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
