LRUHS Board Considers Hiring SRO

Principal Andre Messier (left) and Orleans County Deputy Sheriff Kyle Ingalls discuss the role of a school resource officer.
Sunday, July 23, 2017
NEWPORT, VT

In response to increase behavioral issues amongst a portion of the student body, Lake Region UHS's board is debating whether to hire a School Resource Officer. The duties of said officer is focused on education, counseling, and other forms of non-law enforcement duties. Monies have been appropriated in the current year's budget in the event the board accepts the administration's proposal. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.

