LRUHS Breaks Trend: Student Population Stable, Budget Down
By:
Ed Barber
Monday, November 19, 2018
NEWPORT, VT
Bucking statewide and national trends Lake Region Union High School's student enrollment is projected to remain unchanged next fiscal year. In recent years the student population increased to today's enrollment of 370 students. The proposed fiscal year 2019/2020 budget is anticipated to decline by 2.02 percent. The school board won't finalize the budget until December. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
