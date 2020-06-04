Make-A-Wish Hockey Games Finally Cancelled

Coming into this week there were still three Vermont vs New Hampshire senior all-star games that were on the schedule to be played this summer.

The two Make-A-Wish hockey games and the Maple Shrine Bowl football game.

Now there is just one remaining.

On June 3rd, the Make A-Wish Committee announced that the boys and girls games slated for later this month were indeed going to shelved.

North Country senior Patrick Gaudreau, who spent the final two years of his high school career playing for Lyndon Institute after winning the Division II Championship in 2017 as freshman and playing his sophomore year with the Falcons, was the lone member of the LI Vikings on this year’s roster, and now his high school hockey career has officially come to a close.