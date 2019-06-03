Man Accused of Aggravated Assault by Strangulation

Michael Davis, age 18, (address unknown) is being held on $10,000 bail. He is accused of aggravated assault. The alleged incident took place on June 2 on Buzzell Road in Newport Town.

According to Vermont State Police Derby Barracks an assault occurred in the early hours of the morning at an after prom party. Police are reporting during the course of the night the Davis engaged in several courses of assault upon a juvenile female victim at the residence, particularly once by strangulation impeding the victim’s breathing, and once by biting the victim leaving visible injury. The victim was also struck by the accused, according to the police report.

Davis was located later in the day, and placed under arrest for suspicion of 2 counts of aggravated assault. The on-call judge was contacted and the Honorable Court ordered a bail of $10,000.00 cash or surety, as well as conditions of release. The accused was lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of bail.

This investigation is ongoing. Any potential witnesses to this incident are asked to contact the VSP Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881, attention Det Trooper Lynch or Trooper Ferrier.

