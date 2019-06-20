Man in Coventry Incident Remains Jailed

Darryl Beaumont, 51, remains at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport until he can find a court approved responsible adult to be released to. Where Beaumont lives is unclear. One court document lists him as living in Coventry, however, a second one shows an address of South Glen Falls New York.

Beaumont appeared in Orleans County Superior Court Criminal Division on Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to three misdemeanor charges of violation of an abuse prevention order and four misdemeanor violations of condition of release order.

State trooper Jeff Ferrier wrote in an affidavit that around 12:50 p.m., on June 17, the state police received a call from someone who said that Beaumont was at a home on the Coventry Station Road even though he had a relief from abuse order. See more in Thursday's Newport Daily Express...