Man Electrocuted Saved By Quick Action

A man is alive thanks to the quick actions of the staff at North Country Hospital.

Eric Bollman, an electrician from Benoit Electric, was changing lights in the ceiling fixtures from fluorescent to LEDs in the basement of the hospital last week when he was electrocuted. David Cunningham, facilities director at North Country Hospital, went into work early that day and was sitting in his nearby office where Bollman was working when he heard a noise and Bollman's foreman yelling.

"I could tell something was wrong," said Cunningham, who added that Bollman's co-worker knocked the ladder out from him. "I think that was part A in saving his life."

Cunningham called for help and went into the hallway where he saw Bollman unconscious.

They were able to put a special CPR machine as well as an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) on him. Cunningham said the equipment shocked Bollman because it determined his heart had completely stopped.