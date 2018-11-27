Man Held on $100,000 for Assault on Officer

A Derby Line man was held at the Northern State Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail after denying a felony charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer that resulted in serious bodily injury.

Patrick Parris, 31, also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of simple assault on a protected professional that resulted in bodily injury as well as resisting arrest.

It all started when state police went to a Brownington home on November 25 (Read full story in the Express Tuesday)