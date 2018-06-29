Man Sentenced to Life for Killing NEK Native

By MELISSA MAIN and PHIL ATTINGER

Staff Writers Highlands News-Sun in Sebring, Florida

SEBRING FLA — Richard Conway Strickland III got a life sentence Wednesday for the brutal stabbing of his roommate, 51-year-old Shirley Ann Temple.

In court Wednesday, Strickland reportedly said, “That girl [Temple] did not deserve anything like that. She was a young, beautiful woman, full of life.”

Circuit Court Judge Estrada agreed.

“This was a brutal attack. Ninety-nine times, you stabbed someone who was supposed to be important in your life,” Estrada said. “When one knife broke, you went and got another knife. You have lost the right to live among us.”

Strickland has been housed at Highlands County Jail since the murder.

He will be transferred to the Department of Corrections to serve his life sentence.

As previously reported by the Highlands News-Sun, Strickland stabbed Temple 99 times on May 16, 2017.

When he broke or dented a knife during the stabbing, he grabbed a new one, arrest reports said, using a total of five knives to complete the murder.

Strickland told authorities that he “lost it” during an argument with his girlfriend, and began stabbing her at their home, 5127 Barnum St. in the DeSoto City area of Sebring.

He told authorities that after Temple stopped moving he called families to tell them goodbye.

One of those family members called 911, authorities said.

Deputies reportedly found Strickland covered in blood and sitting on a chair outside the mobile home. They found Temple on the kitchen floor stabbed to death with wounds from multiple knives.

“She was literally stabbed from her head to her feet,” Assistant State’s Attorney Steve Houchin said.

Temple fought hard to escape Strickland, reports said, attempting to escape through a door in the living room, where the attack began.

She eventually crawled to the kitchen where she died.

Strickland’s booking at the Highlands County Jail was delayed because he had to be transported to a hospital for treatment of cuts on his hands.

Indicted on first-degree murder charges, Strickland pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on May 2, 2018. During the hearing, Strickland stated that he was drinking and using drugs, both crack and methamphetamine, with Temple the night of the crime. After the drugs ran out, he borrowed more money and got more crack cocaine, and he shared the drugs with Temple. He attacked Temple after he smoked his half of the drugs.

It wasn’t the first time that authorities responded to incidents at the 5127 Barnum St. address.

In June 2016, Strickland reported that a man — Temple’s former live-in boyfriend — broke a window on the property.

Strickland told authorities the man arrived at the residence and started yelling at Temple and him, then just before leaving, the man broke the window.

Temple had also told authorities that the other man had paid for Temple to move to the area.

In 2016, after living with the other man, she left and moved in with Strickland, arrest reports said.

However, she was not in a relationship with Strickland, reports said.

Authorities had also responded to a disturbance at the residence in March 2016, but a report was not available.

Strickland pleaded guilty to felony domestic battery in 2010, but that charge did not involve Temple.

Melissa Main and Phil Attinger are staff writers at the Highlands News-Sun in Sebring, Florida.