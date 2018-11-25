Man Wanted for Assault and Robbery in Newport

Lucas Putvain, 31, of Newport is wanted in connection with an assault, robbery, unlawful restraint in the first degree as well as committing a crime with a deadly weapon. Police Chief Seth DiSanto said in a press release issued over the weekend that on Thursday at about 4 a.m. they received a report that someone robbed a man at gunpoint at his home on Eastern Avenue. The victim told police that Putvain and another person approached him in his driveway, ordered him to get into their vehicle and held him at gunpoint.

Putvain allegedly drove the vehicle south on Coventry Street to Pleasant Street where he demanded the victim give him money before pushing him out of the vehicle. The vehicle then took off toward Coventry.

Putvain also has three warrants and has been wanted since June.

Police say another warrant for Putvain will be requested with the Vermont Superior Court. Police warn that Putvain should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with knowledge of Putvain's whereabouts is asked to contact Newport Police at 802-334-6733.

