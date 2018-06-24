Man Who Led Police on Chase, Crashed into Pole Released on Bail

An Orleans County man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase crashing into a pole and cutting off power to hundreds was released on conditions with $10,000 bail after pleading not guilty to seven charges in Superior Court, Criminal Division.

The man, Derick Blake, 51, went to court on Friday to answer a felony charge of eluding a law enforcement officer, negligent operation as well as misdemeanor charges of refusing to a test for driving under the influence, driving under the influence, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and three charges of violation of conditions of release. (Read full story in the Express Monday)