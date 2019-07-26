Man who was Jailed for Leaving Two Children Dead in Crash in 1982 Charged with 4th DUI

A Westfield man facing his fourth driving under the influence charge has opened old wounds for Steve Flood and his mother, Muriel Flood of North Troy. That's because the man, Larry Forbes now 65 of Westfield, was the driver of a milk truck that crashed into the rear-end of the Flood vehicle. The 1982 crash resulted in the death of Steve's brother, 11-year-old David and 14-year-old sister, Carmen.

In a plea agreement for the 1982 crash, Forbes pleaded no-contest to driving while intoxicated that resulted in a fatality. It's not clear how much time Forbes served in prison, but Steve indicated he served about a year and a half.

