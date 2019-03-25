The annual maple open house weekend is comparable to a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. Except in this case follow the tap lines to a sugar house.

Several maple sugar operations opened their doors this past Saturday and Sunday allowing the public to learn how maple syrup is made from the sap of a maple tree. Donuts, pickles, sugar on snow and other home made food are offered as part of the experience.

A Friday snowstorm typical of March unloaded over a foot of heavy, wet, snow. Despite the inclement weather participating area sugar makers had a steady stream of visitors. (Read more in the Express Monday and Tuesday.)