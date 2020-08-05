Marquis Starts New Fishing Camp For Kids

Mckenna Marquis, much like everybody else in America, knew that the summer of 2020 was not going to be like any other summer before.

In what would become a year of change, the North Country senior athlete had already started to make adjustments in her athletic regiment during the 2019-2020 school year.

After being a part of the Falcon soccer team that made the Final Four, instead of getting ready for basketball season, she decided to try her hand at something new, indoor track and field, specifically the throwing events.

Her first year in the sport would produce a new found love of track and field, a few fourth place finishes at States in her first year with the sport, and she was all set to join the outdoor track team in the spring when everything went sideways.

While she was at home Mckenna, her sister Cece, and their mom Elia become involved in making masks, and they would end up making and selling over 7,000 of them so far through their company Tree House Sewing.

She also found the time to convert what was just the hull of a boat to a sea worthy vessel, which allowed her more freedom to indulge in a long time favorite activity, fishing.

That love of fishing would lead her to start her own fishing camp, which she ran for three weeks this summer, including this week, which was the final week of the program.

We caught with Mckenna on Wednesday just after camp ended for the day, and she talked about the camp, fishing, and a little more.

For the full story, see the Express on 8-6-2020.