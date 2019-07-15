Martin Adjusting Well to Move to Flying Tigers Division

DERBY LINE–To say Stephen Martin of Craftsbury knows his way around a race track would be a bit of an understatement.

Martin has been around racing and race tracks since long before he could legally operate a car on the roads of Vermont.

Last year Martin spent his racing season competing in the Allen Lumber Street Stocks division, where the then sixteen year-old did very well against a field of older racers.

Now seventeen, Martin, who is more of a seasoned veteran than a lot of the racers competing, decided to take on a new challenge and move up to compete in the Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel Flying Tigers division.

For more, see the Express on 7-16-19.