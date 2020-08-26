Martin Talks About First Ever Flying Tigers Win

In what has been a shortened race season, it has been a long row to hoe for second-year Flying Tigers division racer Stephen Martin.

Last year, fueled by several top-three finishes, the Craftsbury native was named the Rookie of the Year in the division.

However, that first win racing with the Tigers still eluded him.

This year it had been a series of unfortunate events, whether it was a crash or a mechanical issue, that kept him from winning, let alone finishing a race on some nights.

That being said, this past Thursday Martin was able to put it all behind him as he took home first place at the Vermont Tire & Service Night race at Thunder Road in Barre, securing both his first win of the season, and his first win as a Flying Tiger.

He spoke with the Express this week about the win, some of the changes this season, and what he sees on his horizon.

For the full story, see the Express on 8-27-2020.