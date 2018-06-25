Mayhew, Team Vermont, Defeats New Hampshire 4-1

On Friday it was the field hockey players turn to take to the turf and battle it out in the annual Twin State Field Hockey Game.

It has been a long time since North Country has had a representitive in the game, and current coach Chantelle Bouchard has never had one of her girls make the team, even when they won the Division III State Championship back in 2014.

This year that all changed.

Well, technically last year it changed.

After the conclusion of the 2017 regular season Mikayla Mayhew went to try out for the team, and she was one of three goaltenders to be selected to play for the Green Mountain State.

