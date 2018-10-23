Men Deny Vandalizing Northern Star, Resisting Arrest

Two men are accused of vandalizing The Northern Star tour boat docked in the City.

Keith Sylvester, Jr., 29, and Justin Roy, 23, each pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of unlawful mischief greater than $1,000, a felony charge of burglary and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. Judge Scot Kline imposed a $5,000 bail on Sylvester and a $500 bail on Roy.

Newport City Police Officer Nicholas Rivers wrote in an affidavit that he received a report at about 4:30 p.m., on October 20 that two people were on board of the Northern Star.

Police boarded the vessel, heard glass breaking below deck and found an open latch. The officers went below and saw two men. Rivers said that Newport City Police Officer Colin Sykes yelled for the men to stop as they turned to run away from the officers. Sykes gave chase and Rivers went back on deck where he saw two people opening the front door and running toward the bow of the boat, court records state. (Read more in the NDE Tuesday)