Middlebury Bounces North Country Boys From Postseason

MIDDLEBURY–The number 12 seeded North Country boys tennis team traveled to take on the 5th seeded Middlebury Tigers in the opening round of the 2019 Vermont high school postseason.

The Falcons and Tigers were two of the few teams able to compete on Tuesday, as most of the games were postponed due to the rain.

Thankfully they were able to use Middlebury College’s indoor facility to play their match.

Unfortunately for the boys from the Northeast Kingdom, the Tigers would be the better team on this day, as they picked up the 6-1 win to advance to the quarterfinals.

