Miniature Train Display Donated To Newport City
By:
Ed Barber
Tuesday, July 4, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The family of Robert O. French has donated a replica of Newport City circa 1950's with a focus on trains and the history of the railroad in Newport. French was born in Newport but raised in Springfield, Vermont. His grandfather, David Prue worked for the Canadian-Pacific Railroad, from whom he heard of many an adventure. French's lifelong interest in trains and connection to Newport led him to spend countless hours creating this replica. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
