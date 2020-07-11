Morgan Man Dies After Crash

A 59-year-old man died from injuries received in a vehicle crash on Route 111 in Morgan late Friday.

Gary MeGrath of Morgan was pronounced dead at North Country Hospital in Newport shortly after the 10 p.m. crash, Vermont State Police said.

Sergeant Andrew Jensen said MeGrath was traveling east on Route 111 in a 1997 Chevrolet Suburban when he crossed to the westbound lane, veered off the roadway and struck a tree near Meade Hill.

MeGarth, who was trapped inside the vehicle, was removed by the Derby Line Fire Department and taken to the hospital.

Jensen said alcohol appeared to have played a role in the crash.

The vehicle was demolished, police said.