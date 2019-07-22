Mossa and Woods Win the 2019 NCC Member/Guest Tournament

The Newport Country Club held their annual Member/Guest Golf Tournament this past weekend.

Competitors had to deal with intense heat and humidity on Saturday, then played through off and on showers Sunday morning before the skies cleared up and the weather became rather enjoyable.

In the end it would be member Ben Mossa and his guest Dale Woods taking home the crown in a chip-off on the 13th hole.

For more, see the Express on 7-23-19.