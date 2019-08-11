Motorcyclists Deliver Toys To State House

Hundreds of motorcyclists gathered at the State House Saturday with a very important mission - the delivery of toys that will be given to Shriners' Hospitals in Boston, Springfield, Massachusetts, and Montreal. The United Motorcyclists of Vermont sponsored the annual event.

"Shriners Hospitals for Children has a mission to: "provide the highest quality care to children with neuromusculoskeletal conditions, burn injuries and other special healthcare needs within a compassionate, family-centered and collaborative care environment," states the Shriners' website.

The motorcyclists who took part started from different places across Vermont, including Gardner Memorial Park in Newport City. Before arriving in Montpelier, participants met at the Blue Cross-Blue Shield building in Berlin and then rode as one group to their destination.

Jason Renault, with an escort from the Orleans County Sheriff's Department, led the group from Newport to St. Johnsbury. He explained the United Motorcyclists of Vermont took over the annual run that the Freedom of the Road Started 33 years ago.

Read More in Monday's Newport Daily Express....