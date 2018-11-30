Multiple Arrests for Burglary / Unlawful Trespass / Wanted Person

On Friday, November 30 at about 8 a.m. the Vermont State Police discovered that unknown individuals had occupied a camp in the town of Irasburg and they did not have permission to be there.

Troopers from the Derby Barracks, deputies of the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department and a Department of Motor Vehicles inspector responded to the camp in Irasburg.

As officers approached the camp, they discovered that the occupants had fled the scene on foot. One accused, John Regan, was taken into custody just outside the camp. Troopers and deputies with K9s tracked the other three individuals through deep snow for 1-2 miles for approximately an hour before they were located and taken into custody in the woods. The three were Identified as Ronald Harris, Daniel Peters and Andrea Poutre.

According to Vermont State Police the individuals were apprehended, and it was discovered that Ronald Harris had an active arrest warrant issued out of Pennsylvania for aggravated assault.

Andrea Poutre was on court-ordered conditions of release for a “Heroin – Sale or Delivery 200 mg or more” offense that occurred earlier in the year. She also was on conditions of release for case involving charges of retail theft, giving false info to a law enforcement officer and violation of conditions of release.

Daniel Peters was on court-ordered conditions of release for burglary into an occupied dwelling that occurred earlier in the year in Orleans County.

Another person, Sarah Romanowski, was released on a citation for unlawful trespass and is due in court Jan. 15, 2019. Police stopped her on Stephenson Heights Road in Irasburg as she was leaving alone in a vehicle.