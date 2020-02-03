NC Snowboarding Girls Sweep, Boys Take Second 3rd & 4th

The North Country snowboarding team was in action last week at a double Giant Slalom (GS) and Slopestyle competition.

Despite missing a few key riders, the Falcons had another solid outing.

The North Country girls continued to showcase why they are the top program going in the state, as they would take home first place in both disciplines, sweeping the competition.

On the boys side, North Country would tale home a third place finish in GS and 4th place in Slopestyle.

For more, see the Express on 2-4-2020.