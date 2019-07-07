NCH Celebrates 31st Annual Scholarship Golf Classic

The morning storm on June 30th didn’t dampen the spirits of 24 teams ready to hit the course at Newport Country Club for the 31st Annual Healthcare Scholarship Golf Classic. Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and players, North Country Hospital was able to provide 22 new healthcare education scholarships this year, along with many renewals. Student teams from North Country Union High School and Lake Region Union High School were also sponsored to play.

For more, see the Express on 7-8-19.