NCU’s Coach Wade Talks 2020 HS Football Season

The Vermont Principal’s Association (VPA) made their announcement regarding fall sports in Vermont early last week.

Amongst the decisions made was that football was to be played in a 7 on 7 format with no tackling, and players will be wearing masks.

We caught up with North Country Falcons head coach Lonnie Wade to get a little more insight on what this year’s football season will be like.

“The masks were a surprise, especially after all summer of recreational leagues and stuff not having to use them,” said Wade in an interview on Sunday. “(As for) the seven on seven, from the beginning of June, I had been in touch with several coaches and we’ve been throwing things out at each other like, how can we play, how can we disinfect our equipment, what are some of the things that you are going to do, as we bantered back and forth. One coach said, ‘Guys, I heard we may not play tackle,’ and another said we may not play at all. Another coach came up with the idea if they let us play, we can play seven on seven, no tackle. When they came out with (the official decision), it wasn’t really a surprise, but more of a disappointment. It’s not disappointing that we are playing seven on seven per se because we are playing something, it’s more disappointing that we are not playing tackle.”

For the full interview, see the Express on 8-17-2020.