NCU Tennis Boys Top Spaulding

The North Country boys tennis team went into their match against the Spaulding Crimson Tide with a huge advantage.

The Tide were in a position that the Falcons are very familiar with; not being able to field a full squad.

For multiple years North Country played all of their matches without a full compliment of players, usually having to forfeit one or two matches.

For Spaulding the situation was a bit more severe, as they could only field enough competitors to play three of the seven matches in each match of the pro set double header.

In the end NCU won 5-2, 5-0 to improve to 4-6 on the year.

