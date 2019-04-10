NCUHS and NCCC Closed Thursday Due to Reports of a Threat

NCSU Superintendent John Castle announced Wednesday evening that there is an alleged threat against North Country High School. He said North Country High School and the Career Center are closed for Thursday and until further notice. "The threat was believed to be a credible threat to do harm specific to the high school and to be acted upon tomorrow (Thursday). School will be closed until law enforcement has been able to apprehend the individual and assess the alleged threat," Castle said late Wednesday.

All other schools in the district will remain open.

The automated call system was used to notify students, parents and staff.

Allegations of a threat were coming to light on social media earlier in the evening, Wednesday.

