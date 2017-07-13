NCUHS Principal Chris Miller At The Helm

On July 1st North Country's new Principal Chris Miller started at the helm of the 700 student body high school. The first order of business is to build a relationship with parents, students, faculty and other community members. Miller emphasizes his door is open and to call the school to schedule and appointment. Meanwhile he's actively working to familiarize himself with the workings of the school, and progress made toward developing proficiency based curriculum and assessment methodologies. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.