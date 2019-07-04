NEK All-Stars Heading to U-14 Softball World Series

PITTSFIELD, MA–There is a phrase that says “It takes a village to raise a child”, but in the case of the NEK 14-U softball All-Stars, it took a village to win a regional championship and earn in a spot in the 14-U Babe Ruth World Series.

Players from Lyndon, St. Johnsbury, Oxbow, and North Country banded together this past weekend to do the unthinkable, emerge as the champions from the New England region and become the area’s representative in West Palm Beach starting on July 15th.

For more, see the Express on 7-5-19.