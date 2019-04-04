NEK Pythons to Hold Wrestling Tournament on Saturday

COVENTRY–The Northeast Kingdom Pythons, the local youth wrestling organization that is based out of Coventry, will be holding a tournament for wrestlers in grades kindergarten through sixth, as well as junior high wrestlers, on Saturday.

The event gets underway at 9:00 am with the K-2nd group, then at 11:00 the 3rd-6th grade kids will take to the mats in the Don Harter Memorial Gymnasium.

For more, see the Express on 4-5-19.