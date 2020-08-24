NEK Takes Part In Rally To End Human Trafficking
By:
CHRISTOPHER ROY
Monday, August 24, 2020
NEWPORT, VT
Just over a half-dozen Northeast Kingdom residents rallied on Main Street Saturday to shed some light on the issue of human trafficking. The rally was part of the 100-city march held in every corner of the world over the weekend.
Participants at Newport’s peaceful rally started at the Emory Hebard State Office Building. Holding signs, they walked to the Newport City Municipal Building, handed out flyers before they returned to the state office building.
