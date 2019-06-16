Nelson Farms Tractor Fire Saturday Night

On Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:30 p.m. the Irasburg Fire Department responded to a report of a tractor, owned by Nelson Farms Inc., parked in a corn field that was fully engulfed with fire. The corn field was in the area of the intersection of Coventry Station Road and Pelkey Road in Coventry. Fire fighters found that the tractor was fully engulfed. It was reported that the tractor had been in use planting corn during the day and had been parked since late afternoon. Nelson Farms employees had performed some minor repairs to the planter that was attached to the tractor after the tractor was parked.

A nearby neighbor noticed the fire at about 11:30 pm and called 911. No one was injured and the tractor is considered a total loss. The planter sustained only minor fire damage.

Irasburg Fire Department Chief Robin Beaton and Newport City Fire Department Fire Chief Jamie Leclair contacted the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance with an Origin and Cause investigation. Investigators from the Fire & Explosion Unit responded to the scene early morning of June 16 and began the investigation. Initial investigation revealed that there appears to have been a catastrophic failure in the tractor's electrical system. The cause remains under investigation, but is not considered suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or was in the area of Coventry Station Road and Pelkey Road in Coventry around the time of the fire is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Michael LaCourse at the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.