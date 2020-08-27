New 2020 VT High School Football Schedule in the Works
Mike Olmstead
Thursday, August 27, 2020
NEWPORT, VT
As was reported earlier, football programs across the State of Vermont will be playing 7 vs 7 no tackle football this season.
Late last week a schedule was released, but since then there has been recall on the schedule, and it is currently being reworked so that teams will play a more regionally-based schedule instead of one that would require a lot of traveling.
For the full story, see the Express on 8-28-2020.
