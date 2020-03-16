New Announcement From North Country Hospital

“North Country Hospital is committed to the care, safety and health of our community. Out of an abundance of caution we are implementing additional infection prevention measures. Due to Coronavirus concerns, effective immediately, if you are entering the hospital for any reason, please use the Emergency Room entrance. For public safety you will be asked screening questions at the Emergency Room entrance and all clinic locations. Call our Hot Line at 802-334-3595 or visit northcountryhospital.org for real time updates.

Visitors are limited or restricted in most locations on the North Country Hospital campus. No visitors are permitted at Derby Green. The hospital volunteer program has been suspended and the WindowBox Gift Shop, run by volunteers, is closed until further notice. All outside student rotations are on hold unless the student is a hospital employee.

As more limitations and cancellations are put in place here and in the community, please help the public know that this is to lessen the spread and flatten the bell curve of the pandemic so that our health system does not get overwhelmed with the 20% who may get severely ill from this virus. Social distancing 3-6 feet away from others, not shaking hands or touching others, avoiding congested areas, washing hands, not touching your face, staying home when ill, all help prevent or contain sickness and its spread.”