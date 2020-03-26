New Guidelines to Stop the Spread: Stay Home

Governor Phil Scott has issued a Stay Home, Stay Safe Order, to non-essential workers that went into effect yesterday, Wednesday at 5 p.m. The order is an effort to prevent further spread of the Novel Coronavirus called COVID-19. The order is in effect until April 15.

While encouraging social distancing, law enforcement officers would need probable cause to stop someone who is going against the order Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said during a press conference Wednesday.

Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont department of health commissioner said the number of COVID-19 cases has grown to 123 over the past week or so and he expects the number to increase. He stated that most of the Vermonters who died from it lived in a rehabilitation facility in Burlington. The other two were older, with comprised health conditions. Levine said that most of the people who come down with COVID-19 will have mild to moderate illness that they can deal with at home.

"We know this is going to be a great hardship for people," he said of the order. "We know this is unprecedented, but we also know this is scientifically sound. We know assessing the magnitude of the impact is challenging. This is a major lifestyle change for all of us to experience."

Nobody has an answer when all this will end, Levine said. The United States should be grateful that it came in with the illness late compared to other countries, and it can learn from them, Levine said.

Scott said he knows these are not easy times, and there is a lot of economic uncertainty as well as concern for the health of Vermonters, but safety must come first.

"I need you to stay home," Scott said in his plea to Vermonters. "Doing so will save lives. It's just that simple."

